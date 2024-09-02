Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer engaged to billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Support truly

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer is engaged to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi.

The jewelry designer, 47, took to Instagram on August 31 to announce their engagement. “YES!!!” she simply captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji, an infinity sign emoji, and a sparkles emoji.

The post featured a photo of the couple, who were reportedly first linked in summer 2023, embracing in front of an adorned dinner table. Meyer and Ogunlesi posed in what appeared to be a restaurant, while the table behind them was decorated with candles, white roses, and elegant place settings.

For the special occasion, the mother of two wore a black Miu Miu mini dress. A black jewelry box could also be seen on the table in the photo, as Meyer showed off her diamond engagement ring for the camera.

In the comments section, several fans and famous figures rushed to congratulate the couple on their upcoming nuptials.

“I’m so happy for you!!!” wrote actor Olivia Munn.

“Congratulations,” said Paris Hilton, along with a champagne bottle emoji and two red heart emojis.

“So incredibly happy for you!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” commented singer Kelly Rowland.

Oscar winner Goldie Hawn shared her congratulations, writing: “This makes us all so happy. I love you!!!” Meanwhile, her daughter Kate Hudson simply left a series of red heart emojis.

In response to one fan’s comment about her engagement ring, Meyer said that Ogunlesi pulled everything off all by himself. “It was alllll him! Total surprise,” she said.

Meyer and Ogunlesi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023, where Meyer serves as a board member for the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization.

Her now-fiancé is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company. His father is Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, a lawyer and investment banker who co-founded the private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, which owns London Gatwick Airport.

According to Forbes, Ogunlesi’s father has an estimated net worth of $1.7bn. In January this year, Global Infrastructure Partners was acquired by BlackRock Inc. in an estimated $12.5bn deal.

Meyer was previously married to the Spider-Man actor from 2007 to 2016. She didn’t officially file for divorce from Maguire until October 2020, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children: daughter Ruby, born November 2006, and son Otis, born May 2009.

The former couple have since maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. In 2022, Meyer shared on an episode of The World’s First Podcast that her divorce from Maguire has been “the most beautiful experience of my life.”

“I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family,” Meyer told podcast co-hosts Sara and Erin Foster at the time. “The work is a motherf***er. I’m not gonna lie. And we did a lot of work to stay on track to stay a family.

“It was a choice and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back,” she said.