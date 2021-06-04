Jeopardy! viewers are expressing their infatuation with contestant Julia Markham Cameron after she made a series of amusing facial expressions while competing on the game show.

On Thursday’s show, Cameron, an attorney from New York, became the latest Jeopardy! champion during an episode guest-hosted by Big Bang Theory actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

However, it was Cameron’s animated facial expressions throughout the show, which ranged from confused to delighted, that had viewers entertained.

At one point during the episode, Cameron correctly answered a question about the Big Bang, only to laugh when she realised the connection to Bialik.

On Twitter, the contestant’s various reactions were compiled into a video by one viewer, who tweeted: “I won’t lie, I was a bit mesmerised with Julia’s WTF expressions.”

Another person wrote: “I am LIVING for Julia’s facial expressions on Jeopardy! Tonight.”

“I’m loving Julia’s chaotic energy, every time they hit the wide shot I can’t look at anyone else but her #Jeopardy,” someone else wrote.

Others were impressed by Cameron’s overall attitude on the show, with another person writing: “Julia on #Jeopardy tonight is radiating some really relatable energy and I appreciate her,” while someone else suggested: “I think Julia might be my soulmate. #Jeopardy.”

The amusing performance also led one person to compare Cameron’s amusing disposition with a Saturday Night Live skit, prompting one viewer to agree, adding: “YES! I totally can see Melissa Villasenor @melissavcomedy playing Julia in a Jeopardy! skit, lol!”

While most people were entertained by Cameron, there were those who found the contestant slightly annoying, with someone else tweeting: “Julia on Jeopardy! is a little too animated for my liking. I said what I said.”

Fortunately for those invested in the attorney’s gameplay persona, Cameron won the game show with more than $16,000, meaning that she will be returning for Friday’s episode.

The interest in the Thursday Jeopardy! episode guest-hosted by Bialik comes after contestants featured on the show earlier in the week faced backlash from viewers at home after failing to identify the Gettysburg Address as a correct answer during a round of Double Jeopardy, according to Good Housekeeping.

“How did #Jeopardy manage to find three contestants who don’t recognise the closing line of the Gettysburg Address? This isn’t elementary Jeopardy!, folks,” one person tweeted at the time.