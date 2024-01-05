Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Allen White has been praised for his new Calvin Klein underwear campaign, with some joking the photos are “national landmark” worthy.

The 32-year-old Iron Claw actor is the latest actor to front a campaign for the brand’s infamous advertising campaigns, with photos of the actor rolled out across billboards and social media feeds starting 5 January.

White - who got his start starring on Shameless and shot to new heights of fame due to his tour-de-force role on FX’s The Bear - showed off his toned physique in a campaign commercial set to Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.” Throughout the commercial, the actor can be seen walking about New York City and climbing his way to the top of the building to rest on a couch, with a view of the cityscape behind him.

In the commercial’s comment section on Instagram, fans reacted with glee, with one person writing: “Someone give the marketing [department] a raise.” Another added: “This is what every woman needed to start 2024 off right.”

“Calvin Klein, I sincerely appreciate everything you’re doing for the world,” one passionate fan said. “This is the best day of my life and I’m not exaggerating in the slightest. Thank you, I owe you my life.”

Some people referenced White’s role in The Bear, writing “YES CHEF.” Meanwhile, other eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the actor’s rumoured pop star girlfriend Rosalía liked the video as well. One person commented, “Rosalía liking this video will be my Roman Empire.”

Besides the video, the brand and White jointly posted campaign photos, including a black-and-white photo of the actor seductively staring into the camera while wearing his Calvin Klein underwear. Another picture has White resting on what looks like the rooftop couch from the video, with the actor wearing low-slung jeans that expose the brand’s logo.

As a whole, the campaign has sent the internet into a bit of a frenzy and fans have taken to social media to post videos of them blowing kisses and bowing down to billboards of White’s campaign. One video in particular dubbed the actor’s billboard spread on Lafayette and Houston in New York City “a national landmark”.

“What if we kissed at the Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein poster sidewalk,” one person joked beneath the video. Another added: “The way I outwardly screamed when I saw him.”

After White won a Golden Globe for his performance in his role as Carmy Berzatto on the critically acclaimed hit TV series The Bear, the actor arguably became a household name. He returned to the small screen for the second season of the show and will reportedly return for a third. As of now, the actor can be seen in The Iron Claw, an A24 film co-starring Zac Efron and Lily James that follows the tragic story of the von Erichs, a famed American wrestling family.

Amid his star rising, the actor has also seen upheaval in his personal life, with ex-wife Addison Timlin filing for divorce months after his Golden Globes win.