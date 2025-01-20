Jeremy Clarkson gives honest health update after being ‘days away from death’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a health update just months after the former Top Gear host underwent urgent live-saving surgery on his heart in October.

The Clarkson’s Farm host, who recently cut his professional ties with Grand Tour co-stars Richard Hammond and James May, has said a doctor told him he was “maybe” days away from dying.

Clarkson first started struggling while swimming from a boat to the beach while on holiday on a small island, explaining that: “It wasn’t far, maybe the length of two swimming pools. But when I finally reached the beach, there was more water in my lungs than there is in Lake Superior, and I was mostly dead.”

His worries were heightened when he struggled to walk up the stairs without holding somebody’s hand. He told The Sunday Times: “I’m not exaggerating. These problems all manifested themselves in one day.”

While filming new episodes of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, the 64-year-old gave fans an update on his new routine and his new diet, reports the MailOnline.

Clarkson said: “My phone flashed up this morning saying: ‘You are taking far fewer steps this week than last’. I thought, ‘Yeah I would be as I am sitting here’. It also says you are eating far fewer sausages. I just sit here and eat celery. I am feeling better on it. I do feel very well.”

Clarkson added that he’s also said that he’s now been seeing a dietician. He said: “‘I have been to see a dietician. The dietician has given me a pretty good list and said: ‘Don’t eat processed food.’ If it’s got more than one ingredient in it, don’t eat it.’ I feel great.”

Jeremy Clarkson ( PA )

Clarkson said that the “sudden deterioration” that “began to gather pace” left him especially concerned after the death of Alex Salmond from a heart attack.

However, after having several checks, including an electrocardiogram (ECG), the presenter was told he was not having a heart attack – but that he was “maybe” days away from death.

Clarkson wrote: “It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way.

“So he made a hole in my wrist, inserted his Dyno-Rod equipment and went in for a closer look. The question was this. Were the arteries so ruined that I’d need an emergency heart bypass? Or could he use his Dyno-Rods and some ultrasonic battering rams to loosen them up before inserting a stent?”

Clarkson said that “mercifully”, the doctor was able to insert a stent, which he said “wasn’t especially painful – just odd”.