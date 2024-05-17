Jump to content

In Focus

Jeremy Clarkson has been voted the UK’s sexiest man and it makes total (weird) sense to me

Granted ‘farmer’ Clarkson may not jump straight to mind when you are thinking about who women are secretly crushing over but that’s why I can believe it, says Fleur Britten. You can never predict who or what women find attractive...

Friday 17 May 2024 06:18
Comments
Our crushes are often peculiarly left-field
Our crushes are often peculiarly left-field (PA/Getty/iStock)

Move over, David Gandy. The UK and Ireland’s sexiest man has just been crowned and his identity may take you by surprise. For it is none other than the 64-year-old TV presenter turned farmer Jeremy Clarkson, beating off the more “traditional” heartthrobs such as Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland and Idris Elba.

But it must be true because the victory is Clarkson’s for the second year running, as voted for by 2,000 female members of the dating site, IllicitEncounters.com. But then, as so many women have discovered the hard way, attraction and logic are not always the keenest of bedfellows. It may be of interest to other sixtysomething round-bellied men that a chiselled jawbone, a full head of hair and a gleaming set of American teeth will only get you so far when it comes to our deepest desires.

Our crushes can often be strange, weird, come left-field and make absolutely no sense at all. Here are just a sprinkling of some that I have heard of recently.

