It’s not everyday you come across an apartment listing with in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances… and two Emmys, two SAG awards, and a Golden Globe belonging to Jeremy Strong.

A listing for a three-bedroom condo in Brooklyn’s South Williamsburg neighbourhood recently popped up on StreetEasy for $1.899m. Upon first glance, the white-walled condo appeared like any other luxury apartment listing. The 1,486 square-foot loft features a sunny, open concept kitchen and living room with a bioethanol fireplace. It also has a king-sized primary bedroom with custom built-in closets, two smaller bedrooms, and one bathroom.

However, it was the five statuettes delicately displayed on the fireplace mantle that caught the eyes of real estate aficionados. On 13 September, writer Casey Lewis took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to inquire which celebrity was selling their Brooklyn condo.

“Can’t stop thinking about this person selling their condo in South Williamsburg with two Emmys, two SAGs, and one Golden Globe on display,” she captioned the post. “WHO ARE THEY!”

Many people cast their guesses at which actor the apartment belonged to - like Tina Fey or Julianna Margulies - based on the minimal, passing interactions they’ve had with celebrities at overpriced Brooklyn coffee shops. But some sleuths used the photos included in the StreetEasy listing as clues, like one user who zoomed in on the smaller bedroom filled with three baby cribs.

Fans quickly turned to Succession star Jeremy Strong as the mystery owner behind the Brooklyn condo, mainly because the actor has three young children. One of their names even appeared to be spelled out in toy blocks, sitting on the top of the bedroom dresser, spelling out “Agathe”.

As it turns out, Strong and his wife - Emma Wall, a Danish psychiatrist - share three young daughters named Ingrid, Clara, and Agathe. Not only that, but a number of children’s books in their nursery were in Danish: a pop-up book titled Kom Frit Frem; another called Alle Tiders Bøger, and the Danish version of Peppa Pig; called Gurli Gris. According to Curbed magazine, the Massachusetts-born actor purchased the Brooklyn condo for $1.675m in August 2019, under a trust with the name “Olfert” - meaning “wedgie” in Danish.

What’s more, Strong appeared to film a video interview with Rolling Stone back in 2020, in front of one of the many exposed brick walls in his apartment. The white-washed finish on the brick wall appeared to match the walls in both the primary and guest bedrooms.

While it seemed that the mystery had been solved, many people pointed out that Strong has only won one Emmy award in 2020, for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, but there were two displayed on the mantle. But as Succession fans know, the HBO drama took home the Emmy award this year for Outstanding Drama Series.

After it was revealed - due to much internet sleuthing - that the apartment belonged to Strong, many fans expressed their desire to pitch in and purchase the condo from the fictional Roy family’s “eldest boy”.

“Who wants to chip in and buy Jeremy Strong’s condo with me?” said one person on X.

“What if we kissed in the Jeremy Strong apartment for sale?” another user joked.

“Who wants to go in on Jeremy Strong’s condo with me,” said someone else.

In his infamous New Yorker profile from 2021, it was revealed that Strong moved to New York City three weeks before the September 11 attacks in 2001. There, he lived in a tiny apartment in SoHo and waited tables at the restaurant downstairs.

He met his soon-to-be wife at a party in New York during Hurricane Sandy. They were married four years later, in 2016, at a castle in Denmark where Wall was born. Their eldest daughter was born in April 2018, followed by their second daughter in November 2019, and their third in September 2021. During the pandemic, Strong and his wife bought a summer house in Tisvilde, a seaside town north of Copenhagen.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Strong for comment.