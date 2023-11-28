Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jerry O’Connell has shared how he and his wife, Rebecca Romjin, can relate to Linda Evangelista’s remarks about why she doesn’t date.

The 49-year-old TV host took to Instagram on 27 November to praise the supermodel, and to talk about his relationship with Romjin, who he’s been married to since 2007. His post came after Evangelista first toldThe Sunday Times that she’s “not interested” in dating because she doesn’t “want to sleep with anybody anymore,” and doesn’t “want to hear somebody breathing”.

In his Instagram post, O’Connell included a photo of a headline from People, which highlighted Evangelista’s comments about why she’s not in a relationship. He also poked fun at why his wife doesn’t necessarily enjoy sleeping next to him, before praising the supermodel’s perspective on dating.

“@rebeccaromijn complains about my (very light/gentle) SNORING which technically is breathing,” he wrote in the caption. “Linda is onto somethinthing here. LOVE YOU @lindaevangelista !!!”

In the comments of the post, many fans went on to applaud Evangelista and O’Connell’s remarks about sleeping habits when in a relationship.

“This is like the most relatable thing ever,” one wrote, while another added: “Wow, I have something in common with a supermodel!!!”

A third quipped: “If I’m in a relationship they’re gonna need their own room. Probably why I’m not in one. Lol.”

Other fans explained how they could relate to Romjin’s feelings about her husband’s snoring, with one writing: “I feel this so much. I just told my husband last night to roll over because I didn’t want to feel his hot breath on me.”

O’Connell and Romjin tied the knot in 2007, nearly three years after they first met at a party. In December 2008, they welcomed twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

Over the years, O’Connell has continued to open up about his longterm relationship. During an interview with The Messenger in October, The Talk host spoke candidly about the immense love he has for his partner as they approached 16 years of marriage.

“We’re still really much in love,” he said. “I really love her a lot. I really have a lot of fun with her. I love going out to dinner with my wife. I love hanging with my wife. The woman really makes me laugh.”

O’Connell went on to acknowledge how grateful he is for his relationship, especially because a lot of his peers were going through breakups. He also praised his wife’s skills as a mother of teenagers.

“I’m so glad we’re still married," he said. “You know, I have a lot of friends who got divorced. It’s so tough, especially with kids. It becomes about: ‘Who gets the kids?’ I’m so glad I’m with my wife. It’s so much fun to raise teenagers with her. Her advice is so good.”

In honour of his 15-year wedding anniversary in July 2022, O’Connell took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Romjin. “This one puts up with my Mommy Issues, cheapness and is infinitely out of my league. INFINITELY,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a selfie of him and his wife in the ocean. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! Love ya, Babe!”