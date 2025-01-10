Jessica Alba’s net worth explained amid rumored divorce from Cash Warren

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are reportedly headed for divorce after nearly 17 years of marriage. The pair share three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.

Citing sources, TMZ reported on Wednesday (January 7) that the couple have already separated and plan to file for divorce soon.

The Independent has contacted Alba and Warren’s representatives for comment.

The rumors surrounding Alba and Warren’s relationship come after the 43-year-old Fantastic Four lead was spotted with a naked ring finger at W Magazine’s Best Performances party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on January 4, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

What’s more, the 45-year-old film producer was absent from Alba’s end-of-year Instagram dump for 2024 that was instead chock-full of inspirational quotes, solo shots, and photos of her with friends.

“Here’s to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love,” her caption read. “Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo!”

open image in gallery Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are rumored to be separated after 17 years of marriage ( Getty Images )

However, a follow-up post on January 4 pictured the pair posing together with their children at Universal Studios in Los Angeles celebrating Hayes’ birthday.

Alba and Warren tied the knot in 2008, four years after meeting on the set of Marvel’s Fantastic Four (2005), with Warren assisting director Tim Story and Alba playing the Invisible Woman, Susan Storm.

Alba’s breakout role had come four years earlier when James Cameron cast her in the Fox sci-fi series Dark Angel, for which she received nominations for a Golden Globe and Teen Choice Award.

She made her big screen breakthrough in 2003 when she starred as an aspiring dancer-choreographer in Honey, which earned $62.2 million at the box office from a budget of $18 million.

She went on to star in several other blockbuster hits, including the iconic rom-com, Valentine’s Day (2010) and the Ben Stiller comedy Little Fockers (2010).

Meanwhile, Alba continued pursued her entrepreneurial dreams and founded The Honest Company, a consumer goods business that offers non-toxic baby and household supplies, in 2011.

open image in gallery Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba in ‘Fantastic Four’ ( Fox )

The company raised $100 million in Series D financing at a $1.7 billion valuation in 2015.

In 2016, Forbes estimated Alba’s net worth was around $340 million thanks largely to her entrepeneurial success.

The Honest Company moved its initial public offering (IPO) to become a publicly traded and owned business in May 2021, reaching a $1.44 billion valuation and earning Alba a one-time $2.6 million dividend.

According to regulatory filings, Alba owned more than 5.6 million shares of The Honest Company, which were worth just shy of $130 million at the time of the IPO.

Now, Alba is no longer the Chief Creative Officer, however, she remains a member of the company’s board of directors. She announced her departure in April 2024 in a statement published on their website.

“When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that,” Alba wrote. “Honest has been a true labor of love for me - one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business.

“While there never would have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place to advance my founding vision and protect Honest’s reputation as an industry changemaker,” she continued. “As I transition, I look forward to contributing to the company’s success in my role on the board of directors as I redirect my focus on new projects and passions.”

open image in gallery Jessica Alba’s $10 million Beverly Hills mansion as seen in a 2019 ‘Architectural Digest’ home tour video ( Architectural Digest/YouTube )

Alba and Warren purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $9.95 million in 2017 via a trust. The home, which was originally listed for $14,995,000, was stripped to its studs in a complete renovation that took 18 months to complete, according to Realtor.com. The property features seven bedrooms and an outdoor pool.

“It’s easy to see why Jess is such a successful businesswoman,” her interior designer Tommy Clements told Architectural Digest in 2019. “She’s organized, hyper-focused, and superdecisive—there is no vacillation.”