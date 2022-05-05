Jessica Biel has revealed how her husband Justin Timberlake performed at her “amazing” birthday party, as she called herself his “number one fan”.

The actor discussed her 40th birthday festivities last March with Timberlake in a sneak peak of her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to Biel, the Friends with Benefits star brought out a few surprises for the occasion, which included a party and band.

“He threw me such an amazing, amazing party,” The Sinner star said. “And he flew his band in and he performed for me.”

She noted that while her husband has multiple fans, she’ll always be his biggest one and that what she wanted on her birthday was to “see” him perform.

“Look, I will go head-to-head with everybody, but I’m his number one fan,” she continued. “And I mean, who do I want to see on my birthday? It’s him and his band. He’s just my favourite.”

Biel went on to describe how Timberlake sang songs that meant a lot to both of them and were by different artists, such as Radiohead and Donny Hathaway.

“And he performed all covers of songs that made up our time together,” she added.

In honour of her birthday this past March, Biel shared a post on Instagram, showing her holding her two sons, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two. She also shared a throwback image of her and her husband. In the caption, she noted how happy she was to be “celebrating” her birthday with her “favourite guys”.

“Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” she wrote. “Now celebrating 40…with my other two favourite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

Biel has previously opened up about her marriage, as she and Timberlake will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this year. While speaking to Access Hollywood last April, she expressed how fast time has “flown by” with her partner and how “proud” she is of her marriage.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,” she explained. “I just feel really proud of it.”

She also acknowledged that she’s at her “happiest” with Timberlake, regardless of the “ups and downs” they’ve faced.

“We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest, and loving my life,” she added.