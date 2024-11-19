Jessica Biel makes rare public appearance with her and Justin Timberlake’s two sons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jessica Biel has made a rare runway appearance with her children.

The 42-year-old 7th Heaven star stepped out on the catwalk for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 16. Only she wasn’t alone; she was joined by her two sons – Silas, nine, and Phineas, four – whom she shares with her husband of 12 years, Justin Timberlake.

Biel’s five-year-old niece Zaya, who was being celebrated at the event, led them down the runway in front of the cheering crowd. Zaya, the daughter of Biel’s brother Justin and his wife Rose, has Down syndrome, a genetic condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome, specifically an extra copy of chromosome 21.

Children and adults with Down syndrome often experience physical and emotional developmental challenges such as speech impairments.

The Biel-Timberlake family stunned at the show, donning an array of elegant ensembles. For her part, the Total Recall star wore a chic black gown embellished with black fringe that wrapped around the top half the dress like a thick shawl.

Silas walked in a white collared shirt, a navy blazer, and khakis, while his brother wore a white T-shirt, suspenders, and khakis with brown fabric patches. Their cousin dazzled in a white tulle dress with delicate beading and a pink ribbon around her waist.

Biel commemorated the special occasion with a heartwarming post on Instagram. She posted a carousel of images from the night, on and off the runway, including pictures of herself with Zaya.

“Last night was truly special at the #BeBeautifulBeYourself fashion show. Walking the runway with my amazing niece @lovelyzayab was an unforgettable honor,” her caption read. “Huge thanks to the @globaldownsyndrome foundation for creating such a profound, empowering event and for all the incredible work you do. My heart is so full.”

The Hollywood star’s followers rushed to her comments section to express their admiration, thanking her for raising awareness for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s community.

One fan said: “Thank you for supporting our incredible community in this way.”

“YOU! Just you… are amazing! I had the pleasure of watching your husband put on an AMAZING show last night in Atlanta and seeing what you were doing simultaneously,” a touched woman added. “Fills my heart with joy!! Love you two and your beautiful life and family you have created!”