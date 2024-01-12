Jessica Simpson’s daughter pokes fun at her mom’s famed ‘Chicken of the Sea’ comment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessica Simpson’s daughter has poked fun at her for her famed “Chicken of the Sea” comment.

Maxwell Drew, the A-lister’s 11-year-old, helped her mom relive one of her most iconic moments from the early aughts in a newly released commercial. On 11 January, Chicken of the Sea, the international seafood packager, posted the Simpson girls’ advertisement on YouTube.

In the video, the fashion enthusiast was seen sitting next to her daughter on the couch. “It’s called Chicken of the Sea but it’s not really chicken, it’s tuna, so don’t get confused by it,” Simpson says to Maxwell.

“Who would ever get confused by that?” Maxwell responds. “No one? Not your mom,” Simpson quips.

The actress’ sarcastic remark is in reference to her prior exchange with ex-husband Nick Lachey on their 2003 show, Newlyweds. In one episode of the reality series, Simpson asked her partner about the Chicken of the Sea snack she was having. She questioned whether it was chicken or fish.

Simpson asked: “Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish?”

“I know it’s tuna, but it says Chicken by the Sea,” she continued in the episode. “Is that stupid?”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after her viral TV moment, Simpson reflected on how her confusion played a part in her stardom.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about that, you know, the confusion of chicken and tuna could launch the most successful part of your career,” she told the outlet. “But, you know, if I didn’t have the cameras on me, that moment would’ve never happened and, for me, I feel like it made me human.”

Simpson added: “It made me just like everybody else, trying to understand a question that I didn’t have Google at the time to use.”

Fans of the packaged seafood took to the comments of Simpson’s new ad to express their appreciation for the “iconic” reference.

“A classic for sure,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Perfection! Lemons to lemonade.”

“Genius,” an impressed individual said.

Simpson split from Lachey in 2006, following four years of marriage. She has since married Eric Johnson, tying the knot in 2014. The two share Maxwell, a four-year-old daughter Birdie, and a 10-year-old son Ace.