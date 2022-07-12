Jessica Simpson has penned a love letter to herself to mark her 42nd birthday and reflect on her purpose in life.

The singer, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday 10 July, dedicated an Instagram post to herself and celebrated becoming her own “best friend”.

The post contained a photograph of herself posing with the moon glowing behind her.

She wrote: “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last four decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of determined patience.”

The mother of three continued: “I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently.

“I am humbled and honoured to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42 time to rock n’ roll.”

Simpson, who is married to Eric Johnson, also shared photographs from her birthday celebration with friends and family via her Instagram Stories.

Her husband and parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, were among those who joined in on the festivities on Monday night.

The “These Boots Are Made For Walking” singer also celebrated with her children, showing off a customised set of doughnuts that formed the words “HBD MOM”.

Simpson shared more photographs of her children, including one of her nine-year-old son Ace wearing a self-made robot costume created out of cardboard boxes and packaging.

He added a note on the front of his costume that read: “Best mom ever in the world. I love you so much.”

Simpson and Johnson also share two daughters, 10-year-old Maxwell and three-year-old Birdie Mae.