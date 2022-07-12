Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles </p>

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

‘Honoured to be my own best friend’: Jessica Simpson sends love letter to herself for 42nd birthday

The singer celebrated her birthday with friends and family

Kate Ng
Tuesday 12 July 2022 09:08
Comments

Jessica Simpson has penned a love letter to herself to mark her 42nd birthday and reflect on her purpose in life.

The singer, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday 10 July, dedicated an Instagram post to herself and celebrated becoming her own “best friend”.

The post contained a photograph of herself posing with the moon glowing behind her.

She wrote: “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last four decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of determined patience.”

Recommended

The mother of three continued: “I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently.

“I am humbled and honoured to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42 time to rock n’ roll.”

Simpson, who is married to Eric Johnson, also shared photographs from her birthday celebration with friends and family via her Instagram Stories.

Her husband and parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, were among those who joined in on the festivities on Monday night.

The “These Boots Are Made For Walking” singer also celebrated with her children, showing off a customised set of doughnuts that formed the words “HBD MOM”.

Simpson shared more photographs of her children, including one of her nine-year-old son Ace wearing a self-made robot costume created out of cardboard boxes and packaging.

Recommended

He added a note on the front of his costume that read: “Best mom ever in the world. I love you so much.”

Simpson and Johnson also share two daughters, 10-year-old Maxwell and three-year-old Birdie Mae.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in