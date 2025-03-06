Jesy Nelson reveals she’s suffering ‘complications’ during identical twin pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jesy Nelson has broken down in tears while opening up about the ongoing “complications” she’s experienced during her pregnancy with identical twins.

The former Little Mix singer, 34, who left the girl group in 2020, is expecting twins with her partner Zion Foster, who she first started dating in January 2023.

Nelson revealed that she’s been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, meaning her babies share a placenta, which could lead to potential health risks.

Speaking in an emotional Instagram video, Nelson said: “We wanted to let you in on our journey and what we’ve been going through.

“So we are having identical twins which is so exciting – we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins.”

She continued: “The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

“But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications – one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it’s really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying.”

The singer then added: “I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion and I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week.“

“The current situation is that every time I’ve gone it has got a little bit worse but we are just hoping and praying for the best.”

TTTS occurs when one baby takes too much fluid from the placenta, leaving the other twin short on fluid.

In most cases, it’s a problem for both babies, because one twin becomes smaller and anaemic, while the other becomes bigger and has a higher blood volume, which can put strain on the baby’s heart and lead to heart failure.

If left untreated, a staggering 90 per cent of these babies die and even with treatment, there is only a 70 per cent chance of both babies surviving.

While breaking down in tears, Nelson explained how grateful they were to be expecting twins but admitted the pregnancy had been stressful.

“It’s just really sad that it does come with these complications,” she said. “We had no clue that this kind of thing happens when you have twins. We just really wanna raise awareness about this, because there are so many people who don’t know about this.”

Nelson and Foster first went public with their relationship in January 2023. The couple dated for 18 months before breaking up in August 2024. They later rekindled and split up for the second time five months later.

Despite their break up, the couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post in January this year.

“She’s eating for three now,” Nelson said in the post, who later revealed she has suffered with relentless nausea and “constant vomiting”.