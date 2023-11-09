Jezebel website shuts down as parent company G/O Media hit with major layoffs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

G/O Media has officially shut down feminist website Jezebel, as the media company is hit with a round of layoffs.

In a memo sent to staff on Thursday 9 November, CEO Jim Spanfeller confirmed that the female-driven news outlet will be suspended permanently. “Unfortunately, our business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel’s,” Spanfeller wrote to G/O Media employees. “And when that became clear, we undertook an expansive search for a new, perhaps better home that might ensure Jezebel a path forward.”

The company reportedly was unable to find a potential buyer for Jezebel. In addition to shutting down the feminist news site, the company is also laying off 23 editorial staffers across its properties.

In the memo, the G/O Media CEO praised Jezebel’s dedication to covering reproductive rights following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. “With the suspension of Jezebel’s operations, we must unfortunately part ways with their incredibly talented editorial staff. I want to thank the site’s team, both past and present, for their dedication, fearless voices, and indelible contributions to our culture,” Spanfeller wrote. “You changed the game.”

According to Will Sommer, media reporter for The Washington Post, Jezebel staffers have already been kicked off the company-wide Slack messaging service, as well as email.

The Independent has contacted G/O Media for comment.

More follows…