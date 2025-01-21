Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John F Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shocked his X/Twitter followers when he asked an unexpected question about his grandmother Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis’s looks.

Yesterday (January 20), during President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the 32-year-old, born John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, wrote: “True or False? Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O.”

The post, which has now garnered over 5.6 million views, drew immediate backlash as numerous people reminded the Vogue political correspondent: “That’s your grandmother!!!!”

open image in gallery Usha Vance (left) and Jackie Kennedy (right) ( Getty )

“Gonna be honest man, I think most people don’t do hotness rankers involving their grandmas,” one person commented, while another asked: “Are you that desperate for engagement?”

“Jack NOOO this may be taking the trolling too far,” a third commented.

“If you have a therapist, mention this at the next session,” wrote another.

open image in gallery Jack Schlossberg says Usha Vance is ‘way hotter’ than Jackie Kennedy ( X/@JBKSchlossberg )

Schlossberg’s tweet spawned several memes from short clips of Debra Jo Rupp in That 70s Show to a video of a man on the subway screaming: “Police! Help! Police!”

open image in gallery One person shares meme of Debra Jo Rupp on ‘That 70s Show’ in response to Schlossberg ( X/@Brazil201 )

Others, meanwhile, answered the question more honestly: “I would say Usha Vance is a little hotter than Jackie, but that’s just personal preference and not a commentary on either woman’s moral character or general vibe. I think we can both agree that they are two *very* foxy ladies, am I right Jack, my man???””

Schlossberg replied: “Really appreciate this take thanks Sam.”

He later followed up to his own tweet, writing: “I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it ? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job.”

For the inaugural swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, seemed to play upon former First Lady Jackie Kennedy’s iconic silhouette and dignified use of color in a bubblegum, belted pink overcoat and a matching neck scarf.

open image in gallery Usha Vance (far left), JD Vance (inner left), Donald Trump (inner right), and Melania Trump (far right) ( Getty Images )

Vance’s bright jacket cut across a sea of dullness on the inaugural stage yesterday, especially to FLOTUS Melania Trump, who wore a black and white ensemble by Adam Lippes.

In the past, incoming first ladies have donned light-hued jackets akin to Vance’s. Indeed, Melania chose to forego tradition, conservatively covering up in the navy blue garment and a wide-brimmed hat concealing the top half of her face, making it difficult to read her expressions.

Online, people compared her Eric Javits head accessory to cartoon villains and evil film characters such as the Hamburglar and Jim Carrey’s green-faced persona in The Mask.

“Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburglar?” one person asked on X, while another said: “And now I will never unsee it. Thank you.”