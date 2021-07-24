Jill Biden might be on course to win the gold medal for fashion at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 judging by what she wore to the Opening Ceremony.

The first lady sported a Brandon Maxwell white dress with black polka dots as she cheered on Team USA. The look was completed with black stiletto pumps and a long string of double wrapped pearls. Currently, Ms Biden is on a five-day trip to Japan, her first solo international trip as first lady.

Proving that Ms Biden’s style is timeless, this is not the first time she wore the dress out, as she was seen wearing it during a meeting last month with Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister. During the visit, she wore it with her iconic “LOVE” blazer on top to beat the British summer chill.

First Lady Jill Biden wearing a protective face mask reacts as the U.S. contingent enters the stadium during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)

Ms Biden kept her Olympics look Covid-safe with a patriotic American flag face mask. Measures to combat Covid-19 at the delayed Olympic Games have been extensive and strict to stop the spread amongst the world’s most elite athletes. One of the measures has been no crowds attending the Games, so Ms Biden was one of the select few in attendance.

Other spectators included Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga and the Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who Ms Biden is expected to have an audience with at the Tokyo Imperial Palace in the coming days.