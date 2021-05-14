Jill Biden wears a Valentino purse featuring portraits of German shepherds Major and Champ

Jill Biden is earning praise for her fashion choices after carrying a Valentino purse painted with portraits of her and Joe Biden’s German shepherds, Major and Champ.

The first lady stepped off Air Force One wearing the purse on Thursday, upon her arrival in Charleston, West Virginia, where she visited a vaccination centre alongside Jennifer Garner.

For the visit, Dr Biden opted for a white dress, which she paired with a pink blazer, and a pair of multi-layered pearls.

According to CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett, the first lady accessorised the look with the custom $2,200 Valentino Rockstud purse featuring Major and Champ’s faces, as well as her initial J, painted in white.

“@FLOTUS arrives in Charleston, West Virginia, greeted animatedly by actress Jennifer Garner (photo 1) Perhaps more importantly, however, for me, Jill Biden has a custom Valentino bag with pictures of Champ and Major and her initials painted on the outside (photo 2),” Bennett wrote alongside a photo of the bag.

This is not the first time the first lady has been seen wearing the purse, as she was also photographed holding the bag earlier this month during an outing with the president.

On Twitter, the accessory was met with praise, with many, including the fan Twitter account dedicated to Major and Champ, expressing their approval of Dr Biden’s dog-centred purse.

“Our mom @FLOTUS loves us so much that she likes having us around even when we’re not physically there. Like today, in Charleston, West Virginia, where she wore a custom Valentino purse featuring hand painted pawrtraits of our furry, goofy selves,” a tweet from the account reads, which has been liked more than 5,000 times.

“That’s the darndest, cutest thing ever!! She loves her fur boys,” one person tweeted in response, while another said: “So cute! I get it. My pup’s face is on my credit card and checks.”

Fortunately for those who want their own version of the purse, Valentino’s customisable pet purses are available to order online, with Vanity Fair noting that anyone who orders the $2,200 Valentino Rockstud Pet bag can upload photos of their pet and have them hand-printed by illustrator Riccardo Cusimano.

Jill Biden has used the accessory multiple times over the last month (Getty Images)

Dr Biden’s tribute to the White House’s furry residents comes after she recently confirmed that she and the president will soon be welcoming a cat into the executive mansion.