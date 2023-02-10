Queen of the jungle Jill Scott to have football pitch named in her honour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen of the jungle Jill Scott is to be honoured by having a football pitch named after her near to her home town of Sunderland.

Scott, 36, was crowned Queen of the Jungle in November 2021 after she beat former health secretary Matt Hancock and Owen Warner in the final of the ITV reality show.

She has become the first of the 23 victorious Lionesses to be honoured by having a Football Foundation-funded pitch named after her, in her case at the Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow, close to Sunderland.

Scott announced her retirement from a glittering playing career in the weeks after helping Sarina Wiegman’s side to European glory last summer, where she won her 161st and last senior international cap in the 2-1 final victory over Germany at Wembley.

Scott admitted to the PA news agency that she had been caught up in a whirlwind since starring in I’m A Celebrity… but is determined to be remembered for her sporting success and is planning a return to the training pitch.

“When I walk past people, they’re, ‘there’s that girl from the jungle’,” she told PA.

“I do still want to be known for my football, so I’m going to be getting back on the grass and coaching very soon and I’m really excited about that.”

England will head for Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup this summer as one of the favourites and Scott is bullish about their chances.

Asked if she will have mixed feelings as she watches Wiegman’s squad head into battle without her Down Under, Scott – who enjoyed a 16-year international career – told PA: “No, not at all.

“I’m so excited for that next generation of players and you know what? I don’t have to sit on the fence any more, so I’m going to say England are going to win the World Cup.”