Jimmy Kimmel reveals most surreal parts of Paul McCartney’s star-studded party

Jimmy Kimmel has shared more details about Paul McCartney’s star-studded bash, which included pop icon Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The 56-year-old and his wife, Molly McNearney, reflected on attending the major party during an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, which aired on June 26. The TV host’s remarks came days after he first discussed the event with Austin Butler during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During the episode of his show, Howard Stern asked how the party – which featured Swift as the DJ – came to be and how Kimmel and McNearney were invited to it.

“It was a party at Paul McCartney’s house,” he said. “We were invited to a dinner that night, and then the host of the dinner got invited to the party and then said: ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ So we went to the party.”

Kimmel then clarified his previous comment he made about Swift being the DJ at the party. “She just had her iPhone and kind of tapped into the house system,” he said. “It wasn’t like she was hired to work there.”

When Stern asked if the “Anti-Hero” singer was at that party with Kelce, who she’s been dating since last year, Kimmel said: “Yes indeed.”

After the group quipped about Kelce’s recent Eras Tour appearance – where he carried his girlfriend across the stage – Kimmel confirmed that there was a lot of people “dancing in the kitchen” at McCartney’s party, including his wife.

Kimmel confessed that when surrounded by so many celebrities – like Mick Jagger – he didn’t necessarily talk to them all. “I think what you do at a party like that, you gravitate towards the people you already know and you go: ‘Can you believe that this is happening and we’re here?’”

McNearney agreed, before revealing that during the bash, she mainly hung out “in the corner” with two of her famous friends, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. “It was one of those parties I didn’t know how to hold my body,” she said. “I didn’t know where to look.”

She also shared that while she was too nervous to talk to another A-lister at the event, Bruce Springsteen, Kimmel said he spoke to him and they had “a good chat.” He explained that the conversation was pretty casual, noting that they “talked about Elvis and just being in LA.”

“We even had that moment like: ‘Can you believe this party?’ he continued. “Even Bruce Springsteen was like: ‘This is some party.’”

The couple shared that there were nearly 100 people at McCartney’s party, which they didn’t expect going into it. They also detailed some of the other guests that they spoke to, including Steven Speilberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 17, Butler and Kimmel first opened up about the party. “Last time I saw you was at maybe the craziest party I’ve ever been to in my whole life,” Kimmel, 56, admitted before Butler agreed: “That was insane.”

Kimmel noted: “It was like a party where Tom Hanks is going: ‘Oh my God, can you believe who’s here?!’”

Butler also confessed that he was left in complete awe when meeting another celebrity at the event: Meryl Streep.

“She’s just the greatest. I felt like, you know in high school when you have a crush on somebody and they’re across the room and you don’t really know how to say hello to them?” he said. “That’s how it was. I saw her there and I couldn’t believe I was in the same room.”

He acknowledged that he was at first too nervous to talk to Streep, so he headed into McCartney’s kitchen to have something to eat. However, his friend then offered to introduce him to the It’s Complicated star. ​​“I couldn’t believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney’s vegan pizza in my mouth,” Butler recalled.