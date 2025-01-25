Joanna Lumley says there are Harvey Weinsteins ‘absolutely everywhere’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joanna Lumley has said she believes there are men like convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein “absolutely everywhere”.

The 78-year-old star, who features in new Motherland spinoff Amandaland, was talking about being subjected to sexism as a young woman in a new interview.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the actor said that she “never minded people wolf-whistling”.

“Nobody was ever insulted by that,” Lumley said. “But I think we were a little bit tougher then. Somebody put their hand on your leg, you didn’t feel affronted and report it. You’d give them a slap.”

She added: “And people now say, oh, you don’t understand. Well, we do understand because there were Harvey Weinsteins aplenty. I think there still are, and they’re absolutely everywhere. Office wolves, or whatever you want to call them.”

Weinstein was first arrested in New York City in 2018 after more than 80 women accused him of rape or assault the previous year.

At the time, he was one of Hollywood’s most prolific and powerful producers, known for a long list of Oscar-winning movies including Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, and Gangs of New York.

Lumley and Weinstein ( Getty )

While a 2020 conviction in New York was overturned last year by the state’s Court of Appeals due to “egregious errors” by the original trial judge, a separate 16-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles remains in force.

Weinstein maintains his innocence and has repeatedly claimed that all his sexual activity was consensual.

Last month, the disgraced movie mogul, who has leukemia, was rushed to hospital after receiving “alarming” blood test results, his lawyer said.

“Harvey Weinstein, who has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention,” said his attorney Imran H Ansari.

“It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes. His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)