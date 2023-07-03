Interview tips to put yourself in the top 1% of job seekers

You’ve found your dream job through ZipRecruiter, and the final hurdle is the interview. This is where many people fall down.

The good news is that by putting in a small amount of additional work, you can move from being just another middle-of-the-pack candidate to sitting in the top 1%. In this article, we’ll provide you with some useful tips to help you achieve this.

Get prepared

Preparation is the key to success in any job interview. Taking the time to research the company and the role you’re applying for, can give you a significant edge over other candidates. By understanding the company’s culture, mission, and values, you can tailor your responses to the specific role you’re applying for. You can also use this information to show the hiring manager that you’re genuinely interested in the company and the role, and that you have a clear vision of what the job entails.

A smart research strategy will help you stand out to a recruiter (ZipRecruiter)

Practice interview questions

It’s important to practice answering common interview questions, so that your responses are polished on the day. Questions such as “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” or “Why do you want to work for this company?” may seem simple, but can throw someone who feels nervous. Practicing with a spouse or friend can help you get comfortable with the interview process and feel more confident when the time comes.

If you run into any problems, it’s usually a sign you need to do more research or preparation - so go away, do that, then come back and try the practice questions again.

The STAR method

Consider using the STAR method throughout your interview, where appropriate. This is a structured manner of responding where you describe a situation, the task at hand, the action you took to deal with it, and the result. When someone asks how you are under pressure, for example, you’d then bring up a situation you had to resolve, the actions you took, and the positive outcome that resulted.

Use your own personal work experiences to answer questions using the STAR method (ZipRecruiter)

Look the part

Your attire, enthusiasm, and post-interview follow-up are also important factors to consider. Your attire should be professional and appropriate for the company and the role you’re applying for. When in doubt, remember, a touch too smart is better than a touch underdressed.

Showing enthusiasm during the interview will demonstrate your interest in the company and the role, and can help build rapport with the hiring manager. After the interview, be sure to send a follow-up email to thank the hiring manager for the opportunity and reiterate your interest in the role.

ZipRecruiter has 12 million active postings available to search every day* (ZipRecruiter)

In conclusion, putting in a small amount of additional work can help you stand out from the crowd and secure your dream job. By researching the company and the role you’re applying for, practicing common interview questions, and considering your attire, enthusiasm, and post-interview follow-up, you can move from being just another middle-of-the-pack candidate to being in the top 1%.

Try to relax - if it doesn’t work out, ZipRecruiter has 12 million active postings available to search every day.*

*Based on ZipRecruiter Internal Data, average Jan. 1–Dec. 31 2021