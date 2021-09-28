A 23 year old has revealed on TikTok that he gave an enthusiastic job recommendation for a stranger after his number was given as a reference.

Perseph, who goes by the username @satanbutgiv3himabowlcut on TikTok, recounted the story in a video uploaded last week, in which he explained that he had been contacted by a bookstore to discuss the employment history of a woman named Jessica Sanchez.

According to Perseph, he had “no idea who Jessica Sanchez is,” but decided to give the woman a positive reference.

“So I have no idea who Jessica Sanchez is, but Jessica, if you’re watching this, I just want you to know that I received a call today from the bookstore that you applied to asking me how long you worked under me at Panda Express,” Perseph said. “I do not work at Panda Express, I don’t know who you are, but you better believe that I gave you the best reference I could have.”

In the TikTok, Perseph then recalled how he’d told the bookstore employee who called seeking a reference that Jessica is “such a delight to work with” and that she “goes above and beyond”.

According to Perseph, he also told the potential employer that Panda Express would be sorry to lose Jessica, but that he hoped she finds “success in your company”.

“I was assigned a role, and I played that role to a T,” Perseph concluded, before adding: “You’re welcome Jessica.”

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than 399,000 times, Perseph wrote: “I hope you get the job.”

The viral video has since prompted an outpouring of responses from viewers who have also taken the opportunity to share fictional references for the unidentified woman.

“Jessica worked for me once and single-handedly saved my company,” one person commented, while another joked: “One time I was looking for a new apartment to live in - Jessica built me a brand new house in her spare time. She is truly the best.”

Others praised Perseph for helping the stranger, with someone else writing: “I’m living for this. Your kindness is just amazing.”

“This made me so happy! I would do the same,” another person added.

The Independent has contacted Perseph for comment.