Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Manganiello has officially filed for divorce from his wife Sofia Vergara, two days after the couple confirmed they were separating, reports have claimed.

The True Blood actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split, according to divorce documents obtained by People on Wednesday (19 July).

People reports that sources have claimed Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, who is best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, had “conflicting opinions” about having children.

Reports come after the couple, who married in 2015, issued a statement through their representatives about their separation on Monday (17 July).

Announcing their split in a statement to PageSix, the couple wrote: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Manganiello and Vergara for comment.

The news comes as Vergara has been celebrating her 51st birthday on a trip in Italy. None of the photos shared by the actor on Instagram have featured Manganiello.

Earlier this month, the True Blood star divided fans with his Instagram post for Vergara’s birthday.

On 10 July, he posted a throwback photo of himself and his partner, which was pixelated and blurry. It also appeared to be the same photo of the pair that the Modern Family star posted in December 2021 to celebrate Manganiello’s birthday.

Manganiello most recently shared photos of the couple together on Instagram last month, when they indulged in an “absolutely mind blowing” dinner at a two-Michelin-star restaurant in New York. Meanwhile, also in June, Vergara shared a throwback picture of the couple on a holiday in 2022.

Manganiello’s caption, which simply said “Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!”, left many fans upset, as they claimed that the actor should have written a more “loving” tribute to his wife of seven years.

Vergara and Manganiello first met in May 2014 while attending a dinner at the White House. They went on their first date in June of that year while Vergara was filming Hot Pursuit, as told by Manganiello during an interview with Haute Living in 2015.

In 2018, three years after getting married, Manganiello opened up about his marriage to Vergara, with the actor telling Cigar Aficionado that the biggest adjustment for him was “coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much”.

“She was it for me,” he said, adding: “People say things like: ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”