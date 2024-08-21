Support truly

Fitness star Joe Wicks has shocked fans by drinking his wife’s breast milk.

Wicks, 38, and his wife Rosie, 33, were on the way to Taylor Swift’s final show at Wembley Stadium with their daughter on Tuesday night (20 August) when he asked her to “save” him some breast milk to try.

As Rosie walked down the street with a jacket covering her chest, the coach asked what she was doing. His wife responded: “Pumping on the go,” to which he replied: “Save me a bit of milk.”

After posting a poll to his Instagram stories asking fans to vote “drink it”, “dash it” or a third option stating “you’re gross”, Wicks decided he would drink the “beautiful breast milk” regardless of the poll’s outcome.

“Well I’m going with the vote, but on this one even if the vote said no I still would have drank it. I ain’t dashing that. Liquid gold, mama’s milk,” Wicks said as he took a swig from the baby’s bottle.

“Believe it or not, it tastes really sweet,” he said. “Like a natural sweet vanilla milk. No wonder babies love sugar and sweet stuff.”

He added: “The energy and nutrients in that is unbelievable”.

“So inoffensive honestly this. It’s actually nice,” he continued. “I wouldn’t have it with porridge or cereal, but it’s nice for a little shot now and again. Thanks Rose – thanks for your milk!”

Fans had a mixed reaction, with some calling the decision to drink breast milk “disgusting”. Several people compared Wicks to Homelander, a superhero character in Amazon Video’s The Boys known for his love of breast milk.

Others were less fussed. One person wrote: “Animals drink their own species milk. People say nothing. Humans drink human milk and people go ape s***.”

The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child back in June.

“Today at 9.30am we welcomed our fourth baby into the world. A little boy weighing 7lbs 13oz. Rosie gave birth at home. The NHS midwives from St Peter’s hospital were amazing,” Wicks wrote in a post on Instagram alongside a picture of him holding the newborn. “Rosie and the baby are both doing well and getting some rest.”

Wicks rose to fame after sharing his simple and healthy recipes, and for releasing exercise videos as part of a series called “PE with Joe” aimed at keeping children fit during the pandemic.

He was awarded an MBE in 2022, and dedicated the accolade to his brother Nikki Graham.

“Nikki is my brother. He’s also my best friend. Every single time I did ‘PE with Joe’, he was in my ear. I couldn’t have done it without him,” the fitness and nutrition specialist said.