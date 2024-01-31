Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Wicks has announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby.

The 38-year-old, who is known as The Body Coach, and his wife Rosie will soon welcome their fourth child. The couple already share two daughters, Indigo and Leni and a son, Marley.

Wicks shared the news on Tuesday, after posting a photo on Instagram of himself with his daughter Leni and wife Rosie, who wore a unitard - showing off her pregnancy bump.

“Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks,” the photo was captioned.

The post was met with an outpouring of support from fans and friends.

"Wow you ain’t messing about geezer!!! Big congrats to you all! Beautiful family,” singer and songwriter Marvin Humes wrote.

Musician Olly Murs added: “Aww amazing guys”.

“No way!!!Congratulations to you both!!!,” Jeremy Lynch said.

The fitness expert’s eldest daughter Indigo was born in 2018 while his son Marley was born three weeks early in 2019 and his youngest daughter Leni arrived in 2022.

Wicks became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE lessons for families to take part in.

In 2020, he claimed a Guinness World Record after nearly a million people watched one of his online fitness classes.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was made an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

In 2022, he opened up about his “chaotic” early years in the BBC documentary, Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood which explored his experiences growing up in a household with addiction and mental illness.

Additional reporting from PA