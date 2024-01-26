Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A groom has called out a bridal shop after his wife was asked to pay extra for undergarments to match her Black skin.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada season two star Joey Kirchner took to TikTok this week to alert “wedding dress designers” of a serious “problem” with his future wife’s recent dress shopping experience.

Kirchner, who met his fiancée Tessa Tookes on the show in 2023, explained that she visited a bridal shop and wanted to purchase a “beautiful” wedding dress. But when she went to buy the gown, the woman who worked at the unnamed bridal shop told her that the undergarments only come in two options.

“The standardised choice is nude, which is free. But if you would like the undergarment to match your skin tone, there’s an up charge,” Kirchner said in the clip, which has been viewed more than 3.5m times. “So you’re telling me that it’s free to be white, but if my bride has a different skin tone than white, she has to pay extra money to get the undergarment to match her skin tone?”

He continued: “First of all, why is the standard white? How f***ed is it that in 2024, the standard, which is free, is a nude skin tone? Nude can be a lot of different colours, but they decided to make white nude the standard?”

Kirchner explained that Tookes was standing in the store “awkwardly” after she was told she needed to pay extra for the undergarment. Instead of paying the extra fee - which was reportedly $200, according to USA Today - Tookes decided to order the nude undergarment and dye it herself to match her skin tone.

“Wedding dress designers, take goddamn note. This is b******t and you should be called out,” he said, adding: “Figure it out.”

Speaking to USA Today, Tookes - who is set to tie the knot with Kirchner in September this year - explained that she came across her dream dress while scrolling on Instagram. When she discovered a boutique in Ontario, Canada, had carried the gown, she travelled all the way from New York City to try it on. “It really felt like that ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ moment that I was looking for,” she told the outlet. “But then the conversation took a turn.”

The undergarments in question were two beige-coloured breast cups, which were built-in under lace to appear like skin under the fabric. However, if she wanted the brown-coloured breast cups, the bridal shop said she would have to pay $200. The wedding dress experience reminded her of her highschool dance performances, when she had to “pancake” her pink ballet shoes with foundation and dye her “nude” tights with tea bags to match her skin.

“I just received the information in silence and defaulted to being uncomfortable,” Tookes recalled, adding that she was the only person of colour in the store at the time. “I was not acutely aware of my Blackness until [that moment.] It was incredibly isolating, and I felt very othered.”

According to USA Today, the boutique contacted the bride-to-be after her fiancé’s PSA went viral on TikTok. They offered to cover the entire cost of the wedding dress, but Tookes believed the gesture “didn’t necessarily get at the heart of the issue”. While Tookes admitted that she didn’t speak up at the boutique because she didn’t want to come across as a “bridezilla”, she acknowledged that the need to “defend your skin tone just doesn’t feel fair”.

Joey Kirchner calls out bridal shop after fiancée Tessa Tookes was asked to pay extra for undergarments to match her skin tone (TikTok/@joeyandtessa)

Several people in the comments section of the video agreed that Tookes shouldn’t need to pay extra for the undergarments to match her skin tone. “The wedding dress store I went to had all undergarment shades free. I didn’t realise that wasn’t standard, that blows my mind!” one TikTok user wrote under the video.

“That’s terrible! They should have waived the up charge!! Unbelievable,” another person said, while a third user commented: “Thank you for feeling this rage with her. This is so validating.”

Others took the opportunity to share their own negative experiences while shopping for wedding dresses. “The industry needs change!” one person said. “I’m a plus-size wedding dress designer. Other brands always upcharge for larger sizes. Every size I offer is the same price.”

“I hate the wedding dress industry. The wedding dress people made me cry because I wasn’t a size eight or less,” another wrote. “And told me I should lose weight before getting married.”

Although Tookes had already paid a deposit on the original wedding gown and planned to dye the “nude” cups, she told USA Today that her decision still remains up “in the air”. Instead, she’s considering collaborating with one of the many Black designers who reportedly reached out to her to make a special gown.

“It just feels a lot more aligned with my feelings on the matter and wanting to support and uplift this community of women,” Tookes said.

The Independent has contacted Kirchner and Tookes for comment.