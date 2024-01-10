Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lip reader on TikTok doesn’t believe John Krasinski mentioned wanting a “divorce” at the 2024 Golden Globes.

On 7 January, The Office star arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 81st annual ceremony alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. The pair, who have been married since 2010, dazzled on the red carpet, but footage from the event had viewers speculating Krasinski wanted out of his marriage.

In a TikTok video posted by CBS, Krasinski and Blunt are seen posing for the cameras. The video’s sound only picks up the background noise, but the Jack Ryan star is seen moving his mouth.

“Did he say I can’t wait to divorce?” one TikTok user questioned in the comments.

Another added: “I swear he’s saying divorce but I want him to be saying, ‘get through this.’”

Now, with over 1.5 million views on the app alone, viewers are convinced that Krasinski muttered the word “divorce.” However, one TikToker has since shut down the rumours.

Nina, the “lip reading girl” on TikTok, posted on 9 January to clarify the confusion and reveal what she believes Krasinski actually said.

Despite what most people assumed, Nina said that Blunt told her husband: “It’s chilly here, right?” Then, Krasinski apparently responded: “Can’t wait til we’re indoors. It’s windy.”

“My best read of the Krasinski/Blunt situation at the Golden Globes,” Nina’s caption read.

Nina’s analysis seemed to make the most sense to her followers.

One woman noted: “It makes sense for him to say that. A random, ‘Can’t wait for the divorce’ doesn’t make much sense in context.”

“The people that think it’s divorce yeah cause that seems like a logical place to talk about it out in front of cameras on the red carpet,” a second added.

After one person admitted they were thankful Krasinski didn’t confess he wanted a divorce, Nina proclaimed: “This is just my best read! I’m not 100 per cent exactly if I’m correct, but given lip movements and context clues I believe he says ‘indoors.’”

The Independent has contacted Nina and a representative for Krasinski for comment.