John Krasinski has surprisingly been named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2024, a result that hasn’t been greeted too warmly by everyone.

The Office and A Quiet Place star was named as this year’s recipient of the title on Tuesday’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, taking the crown from Grey’s Anatomy’s Patrick Dempsey, who received the award in 2023.

“I’m so proud to see my my friend, go from goofy, lovable boy next door to big, dumb sex hunk,” Colbert said. Meanwhile, Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, was reportedly “very excited” about the news.

However, the news has not been greeted so excitedly by everyone else, with many people suggesting that the likes of Glen Powell, Jonathan Bailey, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal or Randall Park should have earned the honour ahead of Krasinski.

Many also chose to reference the recent US election results. One person wrote in all caps on X/Twitter: “JOHN KRASINSKI?????? OUR NATION’S MOST TRYING HOUR AND YOU GIVE US JOHN KRASINSKI?!?!?!

A second said: “John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2024……. Another devastating Tuesday night in November.”

Others were slightly more enthusiastic, though. One fan said: “John Krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one thing.”

A second person gleefully said: “John Krasinski being named 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive. Hey, I’ll take it. Been rooting for him since The Office.”

A third echoed the sentiment, saying: “John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year?! About time he got that recognition.”

People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 is John Krasinski ( Invision )

Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert in the American version of British sitcom The Office from 2005 to 2013 and more recently played Jack Ryan in the Amazon Prime Video series of the same name for four seasons. He also had a brief Marvel cameo as Mr Fantastic in the MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Krasinski joked about the announcement with Colbert, explaining the only person he told was fellow actor Matt Damon.

“The only person I slipped and told was, the day we did the shoot, I went to Matt Damon’s birthday party,” Krasinksi explained. “When I walked in — yep, name drop, don’t worry about it — when I walked in, he was having such a good birthday, and I was late to the party. And he was like ‘oh, man, why are you late? For what?’ and I was like, ‘People’s Sexiest!”