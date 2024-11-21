Here’s how you can get your vocals featured in John Lewis’s Christmas advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Lewis is on a nationwide quest to find a vocalist to cover the song used in the retailer’s 2024 Christmas advert.

This year’s ad, which follows a young woman who is frantically looking for a festive gift for her sister, is soundtracked to Richard Ashcroft’s acoustic version of The Verve’s 1998 song “Sonnet”.

While the advert has already been released using Ashcroft’s voice, the retailer is looking for a budding singer to record their own version of the song, to be aired on televisions across the nation on Christmas Day.

The competition, which is running until 1 December, is running on TikTok under the hashtag #MySonnet.

Entrants can get involved by recording their cover and uploading it online using the retailer’s special branded filter.

All entrants are advised to get creative – you can use a backing track or sing acapella – you just have to capture the essence of the song and the festive atmosphere of the advert to be in for a chance.

So far, 420 people have entered the competition across the country, from aspiring musicians to groups of work colleagues and families.

The winner will have a recording session with Richard Ashcroft himself, have their vocals featured in the John Lewis Christmas advert aired across screens on Christmas day, and win a free shopping spree in John Lewis.

To be in with the chance to be the next singing star of the advert, upload your cover of “Sonnet” to TikTok by the 1 December with the hashtag #MySonnet. Go to the John Lewis TikTok account for details on how to enter, here.

open image in gallery To enter, post on TikTok with the hasntag #mysonnet ( John Lewis (Supplied) )

In the advert, the protagonist Sally winds up in John Lewis on Oxford Street, London, fifteen minutes before closing – but she needs to find a present for her sister.

While searching for a gift she falls through a rack of tulle dresses and is propelled through a large wardrobe into her childhood home, from where she goes on a nostalgic journey through her memories to find the perfect pressie against the clock.

open image in gallery A still from the John Lewis Christmas ad 2024 ( John Lewis )

On her trip, she meets younger versions of her sister, who changes age throughout the course of the ad. The two eventually reunite outside of the store, as Ashcroft’s acoustic version of “Sonnet” soundtracks the moment.

The advert has been met with a mixed response, with some viewers saying it was the retailer’s “worst one yet” while others said it moved them to tears.