John Mulaney says marrying Olivia Munn is the ‘most fun’ thing he’s ever done

John Mulaney has confirmed he recently tied the knot with Olivia Munn.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 41-year-old comedian held up his hand and showed off his wedding band, confirming his new marriage before he gave Munn’s mother a sweet shoutout. He told Meyers: “I got married. It’s the best.”

“Hi, Mom! I call her Mom now,” he said of his wife’s mother, Kim Schmid. “Like you said, we got married so… I call her Mom now.”

Mulaney only had kind words to say about his in-laws, noting that it was incredibly “fun” to marry into Munn’s family.

“This is the single greatest time in my life,” he admitted. “I’ve been in a lot of interesting situations. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”

“But they’re the best, man,” he continued. “One of them will come with you anywhere, and they call me John Mulaney — full name. Full name all the time: ‘Olivia’s here with John Mulaney.’”

He noted that his family is very different from that of his new wife.

“My family is white, Caucasian… so we’re uptight about a lot of topics,” he said. “Money, health, anything — almost everything is taboo. The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you. ‘How much money you have? Why you so skinny?’”

Last July, Mulaney and Munn, 41, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in New York, in which the only people at the ceremony were reportedly the couple’s two-year-old son, Malcolm, and a witness to sign their marriage license.

Back in 2021, the couple first sparked dating rumors after Mulaney ended his relationship with Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years. They couple was first spotted in June of that year, however, they went through pains to keep their romance out of the public eye. In September 2021, Mulaney confirmed that Munn was expecting their first child during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I packed a lot into this… is it September now?” Mulaney revealed to Meyers. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife… Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

He continued: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Two months later, Munn gave birth to their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November 2021. Last November, Munn also shared a post in celebration of Malcolm’s second birthday, in which she expressed her joy to be his mother and shared photos of herself, the toddler, and Mulaney. “Spent the last week celebrating Malcolm Hiệp TURNING TWO!! You are the absolute joy of my life. I can’t believe I get to be your mama,” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Munn frequently shares glimpses of her family on Instagram, letting followers in on their family hangouts like spending the day out by the beach or enjoying a meal together.