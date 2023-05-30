John Stamos says Ryan Gosling is Disney ‘obsessed’ and goes to theme parks by himself

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Stamos has revealed that self-proclaimed “Disney adult” Ryan Gosling helped him overcome his slightly embarrassing love for the Disney theme parks.

The Full House alum, 59, recently appeared on Keke Palmer’s podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where he shared how an alleged dinner interaction with The Notebook star, 42, made him feel less awkward about loving all things Disney.

“Six or seven years ago, I was like, man, I gotta shed this Disney thing, because who’s gonna take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I’ve gotta distance myself from it,” Stamos said.

However, Stamos explained how a dinner with Ryan Gosling changed his mind. “He’s like, ‘You’re a Disney fan, aren’t you?’” the actor recalled. “I say yeah. He goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.’”

“I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too,’” Stamos added. “So that kind of turned the corner for me.”

Palmer went on to note that, much like her own career, Ryan Gosling also started out as a child actor on the Disney Channel. When he was just 12 years old, he made his acting debut on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, alongside fellow stars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera.

Gosling has even been pictured at the Disneyland theme park in California with his wife, Eva Mendes, and their daughters – Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five.

John Stamos says Ryan Gosling is a ‘Disney adult'

These days, the actor is busy promoting the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated Barbie live-action film, in which he stars as none other than Ken. Gosling previously told fans how he found his “Ken-ergy” after taking on the role in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming movie, which also stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie.

”I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” he said during a panel discussion at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April. “If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.”

He added that he was living his life as usual until, “one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach”.

“It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever,” Gosling said. “Like, ‘Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened.’”