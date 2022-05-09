John Travolta pays Mother’s Day tribute to late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta has shared a video filled with photographs of his late wife Kelly Preston and their three children in honour of Mother’s Day.

The 68-year-old star posted the montage, which featured Barbra Streisand’s 2011 song Nice ‘n Easy, on his Instagram page with the caption: “We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Preston died on 12 July 2020 at the age of 57, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

At the time, a representative for the family told People that the actor chose to keep her diagnosis “private” and had been undergoing medical treatment “for some time”.

“She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched,” the representative said.

The video showed snaps of Travolta and Preston, as well as snaps of the couple with their children, 22-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta, 11-year-old Benjamin Travolta and their late son, Jett Travolta.

Jett was John and Kelly’s eldest son. He was hospitalised at 15 months old with Kawasaki disease and had a history of seizures. Jett died at age 16 in January 2009 while on holiday in the Bahamas with his family.

Travolta and Preston got engaged on New Year’s Eve 1991 after the Pulp Fiction star proposed at the Palace Hotel restaurant in Switzerland. They wed on 5 September 1991 and were married for 28 years at the time of Preston’s death.

A week after his wife passed, Travolta wrote in a post on Instagram: “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Famous friends and fans were quick to leave words of support and red heart emojis under Travolta’s Mother’s Day tribute to his late wife.

The Sopranos star Sofia Milos said his tribute was “so beautiful”, while Debi Mazar left white dove emojis and wrote: “Miss her.”

Australian singer Kate Ceberano added: “Ohh John we love and miss her too! What a ray of light! Sending you love.”