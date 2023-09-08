Johnny Depp debuts as the face of Dior Sauvage after signing deal ‘worth $20m’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johnny Depp has assumed an old role as the face of one luxury good.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently appeared in The Call of the Blazing Sun, a commercial for Dior’s new aroma: Sauvage. Depp’s voice was serene as he slowly recited poetic lines about the ethereal components of the earth, such as the birds, the sky, and the brisk air.

On 2 September, Dior posted a campaign photo of Depp on its Instagram page with the caption: “Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage.”

Rather than celebrate his renowned on-screen work by dressing him like one of his well-known characters, the brand chose to pose him as a regal musician. He slashed the strings of an electric guitar as he donned layered necklaces, straight-leg pants, an unbuttoned collared shirt, and a black vest.

His hairstyle fluctuated between letting his long locks graze the side of his face and being pulled back behind his ears. Depp’s facial hair was groomed strategically with his mustache and goatee, a nod to his role as Jack Sparrow. In a similar manner, the 60-year-old Hollywood star’s eyes were also lined with a smoky black liner.

According to Variety, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Star was paid a hefty sum of $20m for his new contract with Dior. Depp renewed the partnership with the French Brand, which began in 2015, back in May, per the MailOnline’s report, with the three-year contract worth “upwards of $20m”.

Despite Depp being entangled in a legal battle with Amber Heard, who accused him of physical and sexual abuse, Dior never dropped his deal. In fact, The Wall Street Journal indicated a rise in sales of Sauvage in 2022 amid the trial. Specifically, the publication noted that the cologne was one of the best-selling fragrances in 2022.

Depp’s new contract promptedVariety to suggest the A-lister may have received the largest men’s fragrance deal ever. In the outlet’s coverage, it noted how Depp’s pay was double that of Robert Pattinson’s pay for being Dior Homme’s spokesperson. Additionally, Brad Pitt was paid just $7m for his deal with Chanel No. 5.

One insider who spoke to Variety provided background on what the typical pay is for a celebrity entering a partnership of this kind with a luxury brand, explaining that most fragrance deals are anywhere between $2m and $4m.

Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, claiming that she had falsely implied he was abusive towards her. A jury determined that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8.2m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.1m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages.