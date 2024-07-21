JoJo Siwa reveals her plans to welcome triplets with three different surrogates

Support truly

JoJo Siwa has specific plans to be a mother-of-three in the future.

The famed 21-year-old pop icon known for her rainbow-colored fashion revealed her ideas for motherhood in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. While participating in the outlet’s “If I Were You” video series, Siwa opened up about wanting to have triplets with three surrogates.

After the singer came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021, she started to put together a pregnancy plan for herself. “Because I’m gay as s--- and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person,” she explained in Cosmopolitan’s video published July 16.

“I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates,” Siwa continued. “So technically, they’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately. I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but like, not.”

Not only does Siwa know she wants to have three babies, but she knows their names, too. Whether or not her future partner agreed, the “Guilty Pleasure” vocalist would like to name her kids Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie.

open image in gallery Siwa already has the names of her three babies picked out ( 2024 Invision )

Hopefully, Siwa’s partner will agree to the monikers. But if not, the Dance Moms star might have to end the relationship. She jokingly told Cosmopolitan: “I would break up with her. Divorce. That is something that I talk about very early on with a partner.”

Siwa’s not opposed to having more children so long as she gets her “FET” triplets. “FET is coming and they will be here in three years, whether you like it or not,” the performer added.

From September to December 2022, Siwa dated YouTuber Avery Cyrus. Their fleeting romance came to a messy end when Siwa accused Cyrus of using her to gain notoriety and increase her content views.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddypodcast, the dancer divulged details of her breakup, admitting legal actions came into play “behind closed doors.” She also spoke about the bad luck she’s had in relationships.

Siwa confessed: “I have been really, really done bad in the love department. I’m very scared of it now.”

As of now, Siwa is not confirmed to be dating anyone new. However, she told Cooper that she’s been talking to her ex during their April chat. Siwa did not specify who.

For the Hollywood star, she’s found it difficult to find a partner comfortable with her career.

“My career is almost like a child. … It’s always present,” she said to Cooper. “I’ve had partners that are not understanding. Like, ‘Ugh, why do you have to answer your phone right now?’ Because my work was here before you and it’ll be here after you.”

Regardless of her relationship status, one thing’s for sure, Siwa will be settling down with her three kids once her career goals are achieved.

Speaking on The Best Podcast Ever in 2023, the actor admitted her dream was to perform at the Super Bowl. Yet, she’s always wanted to be a mom since she was 12.

“On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many,” she confessed. “I feel like I’ll have kids pretty early — but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process.”