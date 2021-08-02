Jonah Hill has celebrated his dedication to body positivity with a new tattoo that promotes self-love.

On Sunday, the Wolf of Wall Street actor debuted the new back tattoo on his Instagram, where he posted a shirtless photo of himself.

In the photo, Hill, who has various other tattoos covering his body, showed off the orange and black tattoo inspired by the logo for Body Glove, a water sports apparel company, which he changed to read: “Body Love.”

The new tattoo, which Hill captioned: “BODY LOVE,” has proven to be popular among the actor’s fans and loved ones, who have praised him for the body positive choice.

“I love this and you,” Hill’s mother Sharon Feldstein commented, while Sharon Stone wrote: “Look at you,” along with various heart-eye emojis and clapping hands.

The photo also prompted one fan to add: “Love your positivity king.”

Hill’s permanent support for body positivity comes after the 37-year-old spoke candidly about learning self-acceptance in February.

At the time, the actor had shared a screenshot of a DailyMail article showing him changing out of a wetsuit after surfing, before revealing that he didn’t take his shirt off in a pool until he was in his mid-30s, but that he maybe would have if his insecurities weren’t exacerbated by the press and public.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill wrote. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.

“ So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

In the caption, Hill then explained that his post wasn’t a “good for me” post, nor was it a “feel bad for me post,” but rather it was for “the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool”.

“Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love,” he concluded. “Oh and DailyMail, not even you can take that smile from my face.”