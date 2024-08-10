Support truly

Jordan Chiles has announced that she is taking a break from social media.

The Team USA gymnast had earned two medals throughout her time competing in Paris, a team gold with Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, and a bronze medal for the individual floor exercise. Chiles was previously in fifth place after completing her routine until her coach submitted an inquiry about her score which increased it enough to earn a spot on the podium alongside Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

However, the Romanian team appealed the ruling after it was made, hoping to reinstate Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea’s original scores.

Shortly after, the prime minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Facebook that he would not be attending the Olympics closing ceremony until the scores were reviewed.

“I decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, following the scandalous situation in the gymnastics, where our athletes were treated in an absolutely dishonorable manner,” he wrote at the time.

“To withdraw a medal earned for honest work on the basis of an appeal, which neither the coaches nor the top technicians understand, is totally unacceptable!”

On Saturday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the inquiry submitted by Chiles’s coach because it came outside the 1-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation.

The federation will determine the final ranking of the three gymnasts in question and “assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above decision,” according to the ruling panel.

open image in gallery The final standings are now up in the air after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Following the announcement of the decision, Chiles posted on her Instagram story of a black screen and various broken heart emojis.

In a joint statement, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said they were ‘devastated’ by the ruling.

“The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the statement said.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

Chiles went on to post on her Instagram story a second time, also with a black screen as text read, “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you.”

Leading up to the ruling, the gymnast’s mother Gina Chiles turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address any backlash her daughter was receiving at the time.

“The racist disgusting comments are still happening in 2024. I’m tired of people who say it no longer exists. My daughter is a highly decorated Olympian with the biggest heart and a level of sportsmanship that is unmatched...and she’s being called disgusting things,” she wrote.