Singer Joss Stone has announced she is pregnant with her second child, months after experiencing a “horrible” miscarriage.

The 35-year-old is expecting a baby with partner Cody DaLuz and shared the news on her Instagram.

In her eight-minute long video, The Masked Singer winner said “there are rainbows after storms” after enduring a miscarriage last October.

Stone welcomed her first child, one-year-old Violet Melissa, in January 2021 and became tearful during her pregnancy announcement after revealing her recent miscarriage.

The ‘You Had Me’ singer said: “I have a bit of an announcement to make, which is kind of mixed. It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful, but the story that comes first is not.

“Last year, in October I lost a baby,” she continued, “and it was really horrible because it was my baby and I know that a lot of women go through that.”

She tearfully said she pressed her doctor for answers at the time, to which he replied: “We don’t know why Joss, these things just happen by the luck of the gods - it’s not your fault”.

She added: “I’m telling you this story, because I want everyone to understand my next moves and the heart behind it. And he was right, we shouldn’t feel alone, it happens to a lot of women.

“It’s sh**ty, it’s a horrible, horrible thing and it’s not something that you can get over. It’s something that you have to live with.”

Stone then excitedly revealed her positive pregnancy test and images old and new baby scans.

Stone shared her baby scan with her 456,000 followers on Instagram. (@jossstone/Instagram)

She said: “So, that’s the beautiful part of the story, is that there are rainbows after storms, and it’s just lovely and I’m very excited. I can’t wait to meet my baby.

“I hope and pray that everything’s okay. And I’m just, I’m very excited to announce it but I didn’t want to not acknowledge my baby before.”

She concluded her video by saying: “Life is full of different things. It takes all different colours to make a tapestry and some of those colours are bright and beautiful and some of them are a bit dull and dark, but we need them all.“

In a seperate post, the singer shared she would have to postpone and cancel some of her upcoming tour dates due to her pregnancy and asked fans to check her website for further information.