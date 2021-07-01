People are expressing their amusement over Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan McCain’s announcement that she will be exiting as a co-host on The View after four years.

On Thursday, McCain, who reportedly still had two years remaining of her contract, announced her imminent departure from the talk-show on-air, where she revealed that it had been a difficult decision.

After briefly touching on her reasons for leaving, and expressing her gratitude and appreciation of the show and her co-hosts, the outspoken conservative then told the other hosts and viewers: “And I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks.”

The screen then transitioned to a view of all the talk-show’s hosts, where Behar could be seen appearing unamused by McCain’s statement, with the co-host then raising her eyebrows slightly while rolling her eyes and shaking her head.

On Twitter, the 78-year-old’s response amused viewers, who applauded Behar for the candid reaction.

“Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan leaving The View truly just sent me into oblivion,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Joy Behar is all of us.”

Someone else wrote: “Joy Behar brings me so much joy,” alongside a clip of the co-host’s reaction.

Throughout McCain’s time on the show, she has found herself frequently at odds with her co-hosts, with the daughter of late Senator John McCain and Behar previously clashing over a number of topics, including recently about the allegations faced by Congressman Matt Gaetz.

However, during Thursday’s episode, Behar took the opportunity to speak almost fondly of McCain following her announcement, describing her co-host as a “formidable opponent”.

“You and I have had our disagreements, we’ve had our fights, we’ve also had some drinking moments which were rather fun and interesting,” Behar said, before adding that she appreciated that her co-host “spoke her mind”.

“You’re no snowflake, missy,” Behar concluded. “That’s the truth.”