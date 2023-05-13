Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Patterson, often known as JP to Made in Chelsea fans, has completed an epic challenge of 76 marathons in as many days.

The TV star and athlete, who was on the E4 reality show from 2015 to 2017, began his quest to raise £1m for the Samaritans charity in February. At the time of writing, an impressive £245,000 had been donated by supporters.

In 76 days, Patterson, 33, has run a distance of 26.2 miles (42.2km) each day in a different city of the UK.

On Saturday afternoon (13 May), the former rugby player reached his goal with his final run of the challenge, which began and ended at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.

Hundreds of supporters lined up to see him complete the feat, and Patterson was filmed looking “elated” as he touched the Palace gates to mark the end of the run.

The previous day, he ran his penultimate marathon of the challenge, finishing at St Paul’s Cathedral.

In a video posted on social media on Saturday (13 May), he documented his second-to-last run and expressed his amazement that he’d come so far.

Josh ‘JP’ Patterson completes 76-day marathon challenge (PA)

“Don’t ever question yourself,” he said to the camera. “No matter how hard things get in life, believe. Believe things are gonna get better, and lean on the people around you, because these are the ones that are gonna get you through it when times are tough.”

Patterson shares a five-year-old daughter, India, with his former Made in Chelsea co-star Binky Felstead. The couple split in September 2018, but remain on good terms to co-parent their child.

To donate to Patterson’s fundraising page, you can visit his JustGiving page here.

Additional reporting by PA