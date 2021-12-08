A juice bar is facing backlash after reportedly advertising for job openings with a sign that claimed the company is looking for an employee that “doesn’t cry” and “has no bullsh*t”.

On Monday, Jenson Titus shared a photo of the job advertisement for Kreation Organic Juicery on Twitter, in which the laminated sign can be seen placed in an unidentified store window.

On the sign, it includes the name of the California-based juicery at the top, with the advertisement noting that the company is “still looking for that special person,” before listing a series of attributes it expects of staff members.

According to the juice bar, the “special person” is one who is “actually available, has an open schedule, doesn’t cry, is never late, has no excuses, works hard, has no bullsh*t” and “smiles no matter what”.

“Think you might be the one? We’re hiring,” the sign concludes alongside a QR code, which takes you to a “current openings” section on the company’s website, where it lists multiple job openings for “barista/smoothie production” as well as for the positions of cook, juicery manager, and “cashier/customer service”.

On Twitter, where Titus captioned the photo: “Doesn’t cry,” the posting has been liked more than 35,000 times, with many people expressing their disgust over the sign and the seemingly “toxic work environment”.

“Openly admitting you have a toxic working environment and still blaming the workers is deeply diseased,” one person commented.

Another said: “Has an open schedule and smiles no matter what are the biggest red flags here. One means no respect for your time and the other means no respect for your humanity.”

“I thought this was going to be a joke trying to say no one’s perfect and to accept people’s flaws but it’s literally just a hiring ad with unrealistic expectations,” someone else added.

Other viewers said that the job advertisement was a sign for customers to avoid the company, with another person tweeting: “When I see shops with signs like this I take it as a sign to never patron them again.”

According to Titus, the juice bar had removed the advertisement as of Tuesday.

“They took the sign down lol,” he wrote on Twitter.

While Titus did not reveal which of the juicery locations posted the sign, a photo of the sign was also uploaded to the Los Angeles, California subreddit on Reddit, where it was captioned: “Local ‘juicery’ seems like a real garbage place to work,” and where it has been upvoted more than 6,000 times.

According to Kreation Organic Juicery’s website, which describes itself as setting “the standard for cold-pressed juice and healthy grab & go meals in SoCal,” the company has 11 juiceries in California, three of which are located in Los Angeles. One of the organic juice bar’s four “kafes” is also located in Los Angeles.

On the company’s “about us” section of the website, it states that its goal has “always been to provide clean fuel for the mind, body and spirit” through juices made with ingredients that “flood the body’s cells with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that cleanse, heal, and nourish”.

On Kreation Organic’s Twitter page, it adds that the it is the “premier raw juice detox in LA” and boasts “no added sugar” and “no bullsh*t”.

The Independent has contacted Kreation Organic for comment.