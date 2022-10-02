Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has opened up about mananging her day-to-day life with two mental health conditions.

Responding to a fan who asked her if she would make a video about “navigating” her career “while being neurodivergent,” the actor, 32, said she suffers from both attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Posting to TikTok on Saturday (1 October), the Uncut Gems star said: “I have bouts of great productivity, where I’m on top of the world, and just feeling like I am invincible. And then I have moments of deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling. Like I just can’t f**ing move.”

Fox, sporting her recently bleached eyebrows and wet hair, appeared to be recording the one-minute clip moments after showering.

She noted that she has “never really talked about” her experience of dealing with the disorders publicly.

“ADHD is really tough,” she continued. “I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realised.

“I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I’d always want them to reach to 10.”

She explained that when she was not “smoking weed”, she would instead be “literally counting”.

“The weed quiets down the OCD. But it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD,” she explained, adding: “It’s just too much!”

Fox became known for her bold fashion choices and strong black eyeliner in the months after she famously dated Kanye West.

The pair split in February 2022 shortly after the 44-year-old rapper went on a social media tirade in an effort to “bring his family back together” amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Fox has previously said dating West was like “hitting a reset button”, calling it “the best thing that could’ve happened to me”.