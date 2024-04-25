Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Fox has once again opened up about her short-lived relationship with Kanye West.

In an interview with InStyle published on Thursday 25 April, the Uncut Gems actress revealed that her two-month-long relationship with the rapper is why she doesn’t plan on dating anyone in the public eye anymore.

When the outlet asked her to describe a way she is perceived that “doesn’t go away” she quickly mentioned West.

“Dating that man for a month - one month,” she said. “And that’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that.”

Fox continued: “And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They’re only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner.”

She added that she wanted to be well-known on her own without needing a man to “back her”.

“I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me,” Fox told the outlet. “I did that for years. I’m good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I’ll even be taken seriously.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has mentioned her relationship with West. In her memoir, Down the Drain, which came out in October 2023, she relayed how they met on New Year’s Day 2021 and he asked her to be his girlfriend the next day while they were having dinner.

“‘Would you want to be my girlfriend?’ He added: ‘How would you feel about taking the relationship public?’” her book read.

Despite telling the rapper “no” at first, she ended up changing her mind. “‘If you’re worried about me embarrassing you, I wouldn’t do that. You have a son, and my mom was a single mom,’” he told her in an attempt to convince her.

The memoir also detailed West sending her various clothes right after meeting that were all skintight, black jumpsuits. Then, during their second date, he wanted to give her an entire stylist team with the goal of upgrading her wardrobe.

By date number three, she had to meet the stylist West hired for her in a restaurant’s bathroom because he didn’t like the outfit she showed up in. The stylist had offered her something different to wear, with Fox claiming that she felt like “a show monkey” when the outfit was handed to her.

Prior to the book’s release, Fox spoke with the Los Angeles Times, where she recalled thinking her relationship with West “could be something real” when they first began dating.

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” Fox said, adding that she “thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation” when it came to his dynamic with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

“But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponised,” she added. “I just felt like his little puppet.”