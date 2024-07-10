Julia Fox comes out as lesbian in new TikTok video

Support truly

Julia Fox gave her followers a playful yet candid update on her sexuality.

The notoriously unfiltered celebrity came out as lesbian in her recent TikTok video in response to a post she’d come across on the app. On July 8, content creator Emily Gracin joked about spotting “a lesbian with their boyfriend” out together. “It’s like: ‘Aw, you hate that man,” Gracin remarked, noting she still “loved” to see the interaction.

Fox, 34, stitched Gracin’s video, arguing the lesbian with a boyfriend used to be her. “Hey that was me. I was that lesbian,” the Uncut Gems lead said.

The fashion icon, who was previously married to Peter Artemiev before being swept into a romance with Kanye West in 2022, then apologized to her male exes. “So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again,” Fox admitted.

In 2020, Fox and Artemiev finalized their divorce after about two years of marriage. The former duo welcomed their three-year-old son Valentino in January of 2021. About a year later, the OMG Fashun host was spotted gallivanting about with the Donda artist, being photographed in matching styles outside high profile fashion shows.

Fox detailed her short relationship with West in her memoir Down the Drain. According to the actress, their romance was unexpected. West had supposedly asked for her number from an old friend of hers. A simple introduction text turned into never-ending conversations and late-night phone calls. When they finally found themselves face-to-face for the first time in Miami for New Year’s Eve, the rapper asked if Fox wanted to be his girlfriend.

“He very bluntly asks me: ‘Would you want to be my girlfriend?’” Fox wrote. “I instantly burst out laughing. He can’t be serious. A photographer circles the table, snapping candid photos of us midsentence. He follows up with: ‘How would you feel about taking our relationship public?’”

West’s hasty proposition was followed by a short-lived relationship, which according to Fox, didn’t have much of a honeymoon period. Since then, Fox has kept to herself, prioritizing her career, her son, and her dedication to supporting women’s abortion rights.

In fact, for the past two years Fox has been celibate. During a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the movie star confessed she didn’t mean to be celibate for so long, but she had no plans to quit the abstinence anytime soon.

“I just think nothing good comes from having sex,” Fox told Cohen, admitting “having children” is a blessing. Now, she said her celibacy has also become a power protest.

Fox said: “I think with the overturning of Roe v Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control. And it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

But while the on-screen star is fully committed to her celibacy, she wasn’t anitcipating it to last as long as it has at the start. “It was six months, and then it was a year, and then I’m like: ‘Oh my god, it’s almost two and a half years and it’s still going,’” she confessed.