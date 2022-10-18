Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has spoken out about why she “doesn’t need men to like” her and that the majority of her followers on TikTok are women.

In a recent video shared to her TikTok account, the 32-year-old model reposted a clip where TiKTok user @krystalmaramma1122 claimed that men aren’t supposed to like every woman they meet.

“I’m sorry but if you’re a woman and all the men around you like you and get along with you, something is wrong with you,” the TikToker said.

Fox went on to share a screen recording of her TikTok profile, which showed that out of her more than 72,000 followers, 16.6 per cent of them are males and 83.4 per cent of them are females.

She also noted that she’s become more comfortable with using TikTok, moreso than her other social media platforms, because most of her followers aren’t men.

“On my Instagram I have 85 per cent male and 15 per cent femme following,” she wrote in the caption of her video. “I’m starting to think that’s why my ig is so toxic and I barely go on and why my TikTok is [a] safe space.”

In a follow-up video, Fox further explained that through her experiences, she realised that she doesn’t “need” men to like her anymore.

“Now I don’t need men to like me, and that is a luxury that I earned by making men like me and find me desirable or interesting or attractive for so many years,” the Uncut Gems star said.

She addressed how envious she used to be of her peers who didn’t use their physical appearance to “get what they wanted”.

“I used to be so jealous of my friends that did not need to use their sexuality to get what they wanted — they just had rich parents, were set up properly, had an education,” she said.

Fox also said she had “no hate” towards women who have a lot of male followers, explaining: “I used to be like that, too, but now I’m at a place where I’m just like, f*** it.”

She concluded the clip by saying that she’s already followed societal norms by having her one-year-old son, Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

“Also, I have a kid already,” Fox explained. “So it’s like, I did what I was supposed to do by society’s standards. My vagine is retired. The doors are closed, shut, sealed after what she went through.”

As of 17 October, both of these videos have more than 3m views combined, with TikTok users in the comments praising Fox for being honest and relatable.

“You’re so self aware, this is a major talking point omg,” one wrote. “I love that you can recognize this.”

“You’re authentic and real, that’s why we love u,” another wrote.

A third person: “I must admit, I am wonderfully surprised by how open, honest & relatable you really are.. image means nothing. substance does. and you are substantial.”

Other viewers said that on their own TikTok accounts, they also have more female followers than male ones.

“Mine is 80.7 per cent female…wouldn’t have it any other way,” one wrote, while another added: “Same. I have to remove men daily on IG and I’m so grateful I have almost 100 per cent women here.”

This isn’t Fox’s first time sharing her candid thoughts about men on her TikTok. In September, a few months after her split from Kanye West, Fox confessed to using billionaires while dating them and claimed that they “should not exist”.

“They can go f*** themselves,” she said in her TikTok story at the time. “That’s why I use all of you. That’s why I used all of you. Yeah. Never loved any of you guys.”