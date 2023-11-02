Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals why she laughed after receiving breast cancer diagnosis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed that she laughed when she received her breast cancer diagnosis.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine for November’s Innovators issue, the actor - who the outlet named Entertainment Innovator of the Year - got candid about her initial reaction to her cancer diagnosis.

“I mean, it felt like it was written. It felt like it was a horrible black comedy,” she told the outlet. “And then it sort of morphed into crying hysterically.”

The Veep star added that she felt terrified at the time; “You just simply don’t consider it for yourself, you know, that’s sort of the arrogance of human beings... But of course, at some point, we’re all going to bite it.”

Six years after her diagnosis, the actor says that she’s in remission and tries to live her life to the fullest.

“I find myself living more mindfully,” she admitted. “It’s not like it’s yakking at me all the time, but there’s more laser focus.”

In an appearance at the New Yorker Festival in October, the Seinfeld alum explained why her initial reaction was laughter when receiving her cancer diagnosis.

According to People, Louis-Dreyfus told the audience that she had received a call informing her that she had breast cancer the same day that she hit a six-year winning streak at the 2017 Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress award for her work on Veep. That night, the ensemble and crew of the HBO comedy series were also awarded Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Well, because the night before, I had won an Emmy. And so, I came downstairs and … the Emmy was there. It was, like, on the dining room table. I’m coming down to get coffee. My cell phone rings, and it’s my doctor saying: ‘Guess what, you have cancer,’” she told the audience, according to the outlet.

“And I’m like: ‘Huh? What?’ And so, it was a very bizarre juxtaposition,” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor continued. “And, of course, I did laugh, and then I became hysterical, crying, because I was terrified, as most people are, or as all people are if they get a diagnosis like that.”

Days later, she went on to tweet her diagnosis to the world, writing: “One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

She continued: “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

On 1 November, Louis-Dreyfus was honoured at WSJ Magazine’s 13th annual Innovator Awards beside six other trailblazers, including R&B superstar SZA and Academy Award-winning film auteur and director Martin Scorsese.