Julianne Hough responds to body-shaming trolls after posting a video in a bikini

Julianne Hough has shut down critics who made comments about her appearance after her latest Instagram post.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host recently posted a video of herself on Instagram during a spa day, which featured red light therapy, time in the sauna, and jumping on the trampoline. However, many critics couldn’t help but comment on Hough’s appearance, as she wore a snakeskin print bikini in the clip.

“I’m concerned. Are you OK?” one person commented underneath the post, while another critic said her behavior in the video was “weird.”

It didn’t take long for Hough to comment underneath the video herself, in addition to posting the same statement on her since-expired Instagram Story. “I don’t usually address comments like this but I’m going to say a few things about this video,” she began her statement.

Hough went on to list seven points, mentioning that the spa day was a recommendation from a friend and her bikini was “the best outfit for these activities.” The dancer also hit back at the body-shaming comments by noting that she has “never been healthier”.

“I was full of inflammation in my 20s and had a marker for an autoimmune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago,” she continued. “I’ve frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation. I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process, and release a lot of emotions over the years.”

To address the commenters questioning why she was dancing so much in the video, Hough explained that she was showing her “silly side,” which is a reflection of how comfortable she felt with the people around her.

“For those of you genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see," she continued, “I understand that what you don’t understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary. I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging.”

Despite the negative comments, many fans defended Hough against the body-shaming trolls. “Wow… people love to hate on a beautiful woman loving herself and living her best life. Does it make you people feel better about yourselves hating on her?” one comment began.

open image in gallery ‘My body has never been healthier,’ Hough says in response to critics ( Getty Images )

“You’re the ones that need to seek help. I just don’t understand the need to be ugly to others. You look beautiful Jules! I’m so happy you’re not letting these rude comments get to you. It makes your real fans and friends so happy to see you dancing and smiling and loving yourself!” they said

“For starters, she owes nobody an explanation. You can clearly see she is healthy and happy!! She doesn’t look unhealthy at all she looks like a healthy woman!!!” another commenter agreed.

“Sorry that she is living her best life you all should try that maybe then you can stop being miserable and hiding behind your rude comments!! And I’m so sorry that you weren’t taught basic manners, so let me teach you. If you don’t have nothing nice to say don’t say nothing at all!!!”