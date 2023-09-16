The junior football season is upon us, and I’m here to crush some dreams

It’s been said that there is a better chance of winning the lottery than becoming a professional footballer – and we’re not talking here about winning a free lucky dip for matching two numbers.

Of the many thousands of boys (and increasing numbers of girls) who are taken on by the big club’s sprawling academies, just one in two hundred actually secures a pro contract – usually from the age of 16, after years of dedicating time, passion and money to a probable lost cause. And of those who are good enough to bag a deal with a Premier League team, 97 per cent never actually make it onto the field for a minute of top-flight action.

It is with these statistics in mind that I have been trying to dampen my son’s enthusiasm as he embarks on his first season with our local junior club. “Just enjoy it,” I tell him, after he repeats yet again his plan not to aim too high initially, looking to start out with MK Dons in League Two when he leaves school, before a transfer to Spurs.