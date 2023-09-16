Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Centrist Dad

The junior football season is upon us, and I’m here to crush some dreams

As a reluctant soccer dad, Will Gore tries to bring some realism to his son’s plans to turn pro

Saturday 16 September 2023 07:10
Comments
<p>The very impressive Tottenham Hotspur stadium – a place where Will Gore’s son will absolutely never play </p>

The very impressive Tottenham Hotspur stadium – a place where Will Gore’s son will absolutely never play

(Getty)

It’s been said that there is a better chance of winning the lottery than becoming a professional footballer – and we’re not talking here about winning a free lucky dip for matching two numbers.

Of the many thousands of boys (and increasing numbers of girls) who are taken on by the big club’s sprawling academies, just one in two hundred actually secures a pro contract – usually from the age of 16, after years of dedicating time, passion and money to a probable lost cause. And of those who are good enough to bag a deal with a Premier League team, 97 per cent never actually make it onto the field for a minute of top-flight action.

It is with these statistics in mind that I have been trying to dampen my son’s enthusiasm as he embarks on his first season with our local junior club. “Just enjoy it,” I tell him, after he repeats yet again his plan not to aim too high initially, looking to start out with MK Dons in League Two when he leaves school, before a transfer to Spurs.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in