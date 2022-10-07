Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has seemingly paid tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the newest photos of the Supreme Court.

In the new images released on Friday, Jackson posed in her black robe, alongside the eight other members of the Supreme Court. This is also the first formal photo of the members since Jackson officially joined the court in June.

Along with her robe, Ms Jackson had a gold collar, with pearl beads attached to it, around her neck. Fans on Twitter then suggested what the meaning behind the jewellery could be, as Jackson appeared to be wearing it to pay homage to Ginsburg, who had a large collection of collars.

Multiple social media users also applauded Ms Jackson’s work and praised her tribute to the late justice, who passed away in September 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

“As someone who loves and appreciates jewellery, this is a gorgeous statement piece. Good luck, Justice Jackson,” one wrote.

“It looks beautiful. I bet RBG is smiling down on her,” a second person added.

A third person said “Justice Jackson is the most amazing person, I can’t even say how much. She is going to be instrumental in saving democracy.”

Another Twitter user also claimed that Jackson’s choice of jewellery could be her way of emphasising a “feminine energy” that “was long missing from the court”.

Throughout her 27 years on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg was known for pairing her black robe with different collars.

The judge has also previously spoken out about her accessory. Back in 2009, during an interview with The Washington Post, Ginsburg presented her lace collar, which she said was from South Africa. She also shared what the significance was behind her “many collars”.

“You know, the standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie,” she said. “So Sandra Day O’Connor [first woman justice] and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman. So I have many, many collars.”

(Getty Images)

The new photo of the Supreme Court, featuring Jackson, marked a new point in history, as this is the first time that four women have served together. This is also the first time that the court has had two Black justices.

The photo showcases five of the justices seated in their black robes, with the four remaining justices standing behind them. Ms Jackson could be seen standing at the far right.