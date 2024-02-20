Justin Long admits he previously thought wearing a wedding ring ‘would be stifling’

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Long has revealed he had a change of heart about wedding rings.

The He’s Just Not That Into You lead opened up about his previous concerns about wearing a wedding ring while co-hosting CBS’s The Talk on 16 February. Long, 45, tied the knot with Kate Bosworth about nine months ago.

During the show, co-host Jerry O’Connell welcomed Milo Ventimiglia as the guest for the week. O’Connell asked him how married life had been going since the Gilmore Girls favourite just recently married Jarah Mariano. In response, Ventimiglia explained how he was so thrilled to be a husband that he hadn’t taken his ring off and didn’t plan to. This prompted Long to admit he initially wasn’t keen on wedding rings.

“I thought it would be stifling and I wouldn’t be able to get it off. But I like it,” Long confessed.

Knowing the Blue Crush actress was sitting in the audience, Ventimiglia jokingly said: “You hear this?”

“I’m just letting him hang himself — like, over and over again,” she laughed.

Long explained that the wedding band on his finger now was the second one he’d gotten. “I lost it. I lost my ring. This is a second ring,” he noted.

The Jeepers Creepers actor had previously talked about losing his wedding ring not long after the big day. “I don’t have my ring on because I lost it, unfortunately,” he confessed on a May 2023 Live with Kelly and Mark episode.

However, Long’s candid admission on The Talk erupted an immediate thought in co-host Sheryl Underwood.

She said: “I’m going to let y’all know something you don’t know about women. We can feel and hear when that ring is coming off your finger.”

Despite their difference in wedding ring priorities, Ventimiglia and Long shared similar intentions in terms of their nuptials. Long’s fans didn’t know he was officially a taken man until Long revealed he and Bosworth had gotten married on his podcast Life is Short.

Ventimiglia and Mariano also hosted a private ceremony, surprising their audience with the news of their marriage after the fact too. Sadly, some of Ventimiglia’s fans were sad to find out the on-screen star was no longer available.

Upon hearing about the upset, the This Is Us lead shared a sweet message on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show. “I’m sure there’s a few broken hearts... Female and male, I don’t know. Maybe?” Ventimiglia proclaimed. “The point is there’s a lot of life, and there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”