Justin Timberlake praised his sons in Father’s Day post before DWI

Justin Timberlake made sure to show his appreciation for his children on Father’s Day this year.

The former NSYNC member took to Instagram on Sunday, June 16, to pay tribute to the two boys who made him a father, nine-year-old Silas and three-year-old Phineas who he shares with his wife Jessica Biel.

His post featured two images of him interacting with each child as he called them his “2 greatest gifts” in the caption. “I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” the caption read.

“I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

At the time the “Cry Me a River” singer joked that the holiday would be spent “playing a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open.”

“Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!” the caption concluded.

Timberlake has discussed his children before on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in January when he gushed over how cute his two boys are, which Fallon couldn’t help but agree with the singer.

“They’re both so cute. You lucked out,” Fallon said. “Yeah, you got a good kid.”

“They run our house. It’s crazy,” Timberlake replied. “It’s crazy.”

The singer, who is currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, has lately been trying to take advantage of technology to be able to still see his wife and children despite his many performances.

During an episode of The View last month, Biel was asked how the couple manages their time apart.

“It’s always a work in progress,” she said. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time to connect. Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime.”

“Just finding we can connect and see each other in person,” she continued. “Get him with the kids. We’ve never done this before with two [kids].”

Shortly after Father’s Day on Monday night, the “Mirrors” singer was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

The Grammy winner was in Sag Harbor, Long Island, considered part of the Hamptons. He appeared in court on Tuesday and was released from jail without bail, according to a report in TMZ, and will appear back in court on July 26.

The report claimed that the singer was in the process of leaving the American hotel following a party. The police did not begin to follow him until he had blown through a stop sign and pulled him over after his car began to swerve.

The “SexyBack” singer went on to fail a sobriety test and refused to breathe into a breathalyzer, and police officers told TMZ that he appeared to have glassy eyes on top of his breath smelling like alcohol.